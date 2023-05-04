How can NDC and NPP be the same when NPP cannot boast of any achievement? – Joshua Akamba

Politics of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not achieved anything significant during their time in government.



Akamba contends that NPP and NDC cannot be considered as equals in terms of development, as a result, Ghanaians should clear the notion that the two parties are the same.



He cited the NDC's past accomplishments, such as building universities, dams, schools, and polytechnics, as evidence of their success.



“How can NPP and NDC be one, NDC from Rawlings’s time has built universities, dams, schools, and polytechnics, we brought them. Show me what Kufour did when he was in government,” he said.



Joshua Akamba argued that the NDC was responsible for the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme and that it was the NDC that handed over the necessary documents to the NPP. He also claimed that the NDC had left money in forex reserves and for other projects before they left office.



“When we talk about health insurance, Kufour was not the one that started it, it was the NDC that handed over a document in handing over ceremony …because we were about to introduce health insurance…it was done by the late Nuamah Donkor, he handed over as Minister of Health to the NPP.



“So, the NDC did that before we left, we left money in our forex reserves, we left money for projects. What is the NPP’s own that they have done ever since…tell me, which one, what is their achievement,” he added.







