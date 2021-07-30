How boy’s ‘Our Day’ list sparked excitement, donations on social media

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

‘Our Days’ are practically dream days for every school going child. Even at the top level of the education hierarchy, the day of vacation comes with its own unique feeling of relief and excitement.



It is a day where one relaxes, chills with friends, networks and climaxes the activities of a long tedious academic term.



For the younger group, Our Day presents a platform to show off their best clothes, best toys and prove that your parents got the best culinary skills.



Whiles Our Days have been a common feature of Ghanaian academic system since the ‘days of Abraham,’ rarely do they become the focus of social media interactions.



The events of Thursday, July 29, 2021 on social media platform Twitter are however different as ‘Our Day’ gained the top trends courtesy of a well-written list of Our Day items by a nine-year-old boy.



A twitter user with the name ‘Gambit’ posted a shot of a list of items a son of his working colleague had written.



The petition titled ‘Things to bring to my Our Day’ and dated July 29, 2021 captures Oswald detailing to his mother the items he would expect at his Our Day which is today, July 30, 2021.



Oswald, after penciling down all the items which include packs of biscuits, bottles of drinks and his I-pad, reminded his mother thus: “It my day on Friday so please don’t disappoint me. Otherwise you will ruin my day that if I don’t celebrate well, I will have to wait for a long time again.”



The young lad then capped it off with what can best be described as emotional blackmail, jogging his mother’s attention to the fact that “I didn’t disappoint you in the exams so please don’t disappoint me.”



The post quickly blew up with raved reviews of the child’s writing skills as well as shock by the number of items captured on the list.



With the tweet capturing the trends, brands and celebrities hopped on it and offered in various ways to give the young lad an unforgettable Our Day experience.



From musicians offering to perform to food brands indicating readiness to feast him and his classmates, this Our Day will most likely be a remarkable one for the kid.



Even media houses and education institutions have all expressed readiness to play their part in giving the kid a memorable Our Day.



Below are some reactions:





Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VrEuUeQYAW — Gambit ♠️???? (@SmylyThe3rd) July 29, 2021

Chale where the kiddie ein school dey ? I go like go perform for them — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) July 29, 2021

After we finish for Coco Vanilla tonight I go take the #LiveWithKiDi go the our day. I want to know his top 3 favourite KiDi songs . I go do for am ???? — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) July 29, 2021

We have been informed about this very detailed “our day” petition, and we love it! When they are ready, we’ll give him and his class a tour at Ashesi and do our best to convince @PatrickAwuahJr to meet with them! https://t.co/7QhWKAHc37 — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) July 29, 2021

The kids after the our day pic.twitter.com/t898XZWhxO — Jeho (@JehoHans) July 29, 2021

The team at the clinic will be conducting free DNA Paternity test for the whole kids and their parents at the Our Day event. https://t.co/8EFi7bAVBG — DNA TEST CLINIC (@realKwameOT) July 29, 2021

Headmaster after a long day of ‘congratulating’ Our Day boy pic.twitter.com/q4u6Gahzv4 — Travis A. Darko (@travismuse09) July 29, 2021

the school authorities taking me away after finding me disguised as a blackboard to get some of the our day food pic.twitter.com/JZsDrGh5u1 — osei. (@objr_chale) July 29, 2021

After all the sweets, chicken and Pizza, you’ll need your teeth looking clean and healthy again. Drop in at the Trust Specialist Hospital for a free Dental Service. #OurDay https://t.co/u4Z5PrEcuy — The Trust Hospital (@TheTrustHosp) July 29, 2021

Did someone say Our Day? Nbs party tomorrow oo! Bel Beverages and Bel aqua water for the whole class including the legendary Mrs. Appiah. ???? https://t.co/MiKKfD7b6Q — Bel-Beverages (@BelBeverages) July 29, 2021

the two students who were repeated the previous year enjoying this our day pic.twitter.com/jfn0q3hOLR — Ξ Δ C Η Y (@_eachy_) July 29, 2021

Pulling up for the our day with 99 others. pic.twitter.com/ATDWgqOY89 — Dr. Sneaker Nyame ????????(Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) July 29, 2021

Maths Teacher ihn comments for the Our Day under: pic.twitter.com/jARrmqhaON — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) July 29, 2021

What is an Our Day without memories to be captured? 40graphville will like to capture these timeless moments. See you tomorrow! #OurdayKing #Get40graphed https://t.co/2CO4g21nDs — 40GRAPHVILLE (@40graphville_) July 29, 2021

Few hours to ‘Our Day’ where is this little boy’s school location? Candy Cupid would like to sponsor his craving for white chocolate ???????????? https://t.co/R8tVLzEcnp — CandyCupid (@candycupidgh) July 29, 2021