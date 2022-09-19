How blogging is impacting Ghana's journalism, content creation space – Prince Akpah explains

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Founder and Managing Director, Avance Media Prince Akpah has highlighted the importance and impact of blogging on the journalism and content creation space, especially in Ghana.



According to him, the news and content sharing process of blogging has over the years gone beyond just gossip and tabloid news.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Prince Akpah said blogging has now allowed many people to create a career in travel, fashion, lifestyle, and other interesting categories of blogs.



“You can also use blogging as a way of honing your writing skills which can earn significant revenue. Most writers and bloggers are currently in high demand because brands need them to write content for their websites as well as handle their social media platform,” he said.



The Avance Media boss who is organising the fourth edition of Ghana Bloggers Summit said the annual convention of bloggers, journalists, digital influencers and media enthusiasts is rapidly growing in Ghana and beyond.



He said the theme for this year’s summit is dubbed; 'The Future of New Media' and will witness a host of speakers and panelists.



Meanwhile, Minister for Information and his deputy, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Fatimatu Abubakari have been confirmed as the keynote speaker and guest speaker respectively for the 2022 Ghana Bloggers Summit which will take place on September 24, 2022, at the AMA Conference Hall in Accra.



Other speakers and panelists at this year’s summit will include Kobby Kyei, Nana Appenteng, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, KalyJay, Sneaker Nyame, Edward Asare, Blessed Agyemang, Entamoty, Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie, Sellas Manna, Georgina Dotsey, Clement Asamoah Yeboah and many others.



Registration for the summit is opened to the public via: https://egotickets.com/events/ghana-bloggers-summit-32468 or by dialing *713*33*620#.



Leading Telecommunications Company, MTN Ghana will be present at the summit to introduce unique opportunities with MTN Digital, a platform that will help the growth of bloggers and online influencers in Ghana.



Also, leading news portal, GhanaWeb, will make various presentations on the GhanaWeb Reporter platform and how it empowers content creators.



The 2022 summit convened by Avance Media is supported and sponsored by GhanaWeb, MTN Ghana, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Woodin, Nakroteck, Cloud9ine, Castvote, PlayProvince, Entamoty Media, Eye360 Security, GhanaFact and WatsUp TV.



