‘How are you going to call Holy Ghost in evidence?’ – Ace Ankomah asks prophecy Prophets

Private legal practitioner, Ace Annan Ankomah, has stated that whiles the law does not have issues with prophecies and men of God who make them, how one communicates their prophecy could attract legal consequences.



Speaking on Joy FM’s News File programme over the weekend, Ace quoted portions of the Criminal Offences Act that stipulates that making public pronouncements that bordered on creating fear and panic was punishable by law.



He stressed that the issue of providing concrete evidence for prophecies was the main reason prophets will likely fail when they appear before the courts to provide evidence for their spiritual pronouncements.



“How were you able to verify the veracity, the accuracy (of you prophecy). In court, it says you must prove. Prove by the Evidence Act means testimony, writings, proofs or material objects presented to the senses… so if it cannot be seen, heard, smelled, tasted or touched it cannot be evidence.



“And so prophets, with due respect, ‘Nyame na eyi tseree mi, mi sum daye,’ to wit ‘God revealed it to me, I dreamt about it,’ is not evidence in court. By the time you are saying that you are in jail. So, receive the message but how to deal with it, how you handle it?” he stressed.







According to him, the Constitutional right to manifest a faith is subject to laws for public order. He added that given that there was no such thing as an absolute right in the Constitution, it was valid to receive a prophecy but how a person communicates it will determine the after consequences.



“And so this is saying you may receive your prophecy or word of wisdom or word of knowledge but how you communicate it is what the state says you should be careful about.”



He cited a case where a defendant called a plaintiff a witch and was dragged to court. He continued that the move to call a fetish priest to testify was rejected by the courts because his evidence was not one that could be tested going by the Evidence Act.



Ace Ankomah was one of two lawyers used as resource persons during a meeting last week between the Police administration and faith-based organizations.



The meeting was arranged in the context of recent prophecies that triggered the arrest of a popular prophet.