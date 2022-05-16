How a punch got a man 5 years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A 26-year-old ex-convict, Mustapha Samad from Bolgatanga recounts how he was jailed for five years for punching a neighbour.



He said he hit the eye of the victim with a ring he wore on one of his fingers.



Samad said he pleaded guilty when he appeared in court and was jailed on his own plea.



Speaking to Crime Check TV GH, the eight years experienced wee smoker said the punch injured the victim causing him to bleed.



He said this happened after he had sent his ‘boy’ to buy him food and was confronted by the victim while running the errand.



Samad said his ‘boy’ returned with the food but in tears, and when he inquired from him about the problem he said “the boy I sent told me the guy I punched confronted him over a disagreement that has been dragging on for a while between them. However, he did not tell me what the disagreement was about.”



“I did not bother about further explanations because I was angry. I did not even eat the food and went to confront the victim,” he added.



Samad said the victim did not give him any reasonable answer when he sought to find out what had ensued. With anger, he hit the victim’s eye with the ring on his finger causing him to bleed.



The now freed convict said he regretted his actions and informed his mother about the incident.



He said several attempts by his mother to seek forgiveness from the victim proved futile.



Samad said he was then arrested and detained in police custody for five days before he was arraigned before court.



He apologized for his actions and advised others engaged in abusing drugs to desist from the act.



“I was part of a drugging gang. I started smoking when I was in Junior High School. Instead of finding a job, we abused drugs and engaged in many illegal activities. I have repented and I want to urge my colleagues to stop engaging in criminal activities,” he said.