How a presidential staffer stole GH¢18,000 meant for Jirapa Chief; caused NDC's 2016 defeat

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report on factors that contributed to the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections has emerged online.



The report indicates some major reasons some constituencies and recommendations were affected in the 2016 elections.



This is to ensure the party rights its wrong in every constituency in the country.



In the review by the committee which was chaired by the late Professor Kwesi Botchwey, some shocking revelations were made.



For instance, in the case of the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, there was a complaint about how a presidential staffer allegedly removed GH¢18,000 Ghana cedis out of GH¢20,000 Ghana cedis meant for the chief of Nadowli during the then president John Dramani Mahama’s visit in the Region.



A phone call was later placed to the presidency after the president returned to Accra and it was revealed that the president actually gave the chief 20,000 and not 2000 Ghana cedis.



In the case of Wa East, the Committee revealed that the constituency was divided along ethnics lines.



For the Region Specific issues, there were suspicions and mistrust amongst the regional executives, none of the Regional Executive Members was appointed to a board by the government and the Director of Elections for the region applied for a vacant government job but was not given among others.



It will be recalled that the NDC historically lost the 2016 elections to the NPP.



The NDC led by then President Mahama polled 44.40 percent of valid votes cast to lose comfortably to the NPP’s Akufo-Addo who garnered 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.



Based on this result, the party formed a committee to investigate factors that contributed to the party’s defeat.



The 13-member committee was chaired by the late Kwesi Botchwey and the members included Haruna Iddrisu, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Sampson Ahi. Edward Doe Adjaho, Alhaji Huuhu Yahaya, Alban Bagbin, Juliana Azuman-Manesah, Dr William Ahadzie, Naval Capt. Assasie-Guimah, Ibrahim Zubairu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places here:







YNA/WA