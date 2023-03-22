How a presidential staffer allegedly stole GH¢18,000 meant for Nadowli Chief, contributed to NDC's woes

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report on factors that contributed to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) defeat in the 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections has emerged online.



The report titled; "Report of the NDC Election Review Committee" indicates some major reasons the NDC lost their seats in some constituencies around the country, as well as reasons for their poor performance in the presidential elections in the 2016 polls.



This, according to the chairman of the committee; the late Professor Kwesi Botchwey, was to help identify the errors made in the past and ensure the party performs better in the various constituencies as far as elections are concerned.



In the committee's report, some shocking revelations were made.



For instance, in the case of the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, there was a complaint about how a presidential staffer allegedly removed GH¢18,000 Ghana cedis out of GH¢20,000 Ghana cedis meant for the chief of Nadowli during the then president John Dramani Mahama’s visit in the Region.



A phone call was later placed to the presidency after the president returned to Accra and it was revealed that the president actually gave the chief 20,000 and not 2000 Ghana cedis.



"There was however a complaint regarding the conduct of a Presidential Staffer whose name could not be immediately provided. The said Presidential Staffer, during the President’s visit to the Nadowli constitutency, allegedly removed 18,000 cedis, leaving only 2,000 in an envelope that contained 20,000 cedis meant for the Chief of Nadowli.



"When a phone call was later placed to the Presidency after the President returned to Accra, to express gratitude, it was revealed that the President actually gave the Chief 20,000 cedis and not 2,000 cedis. (Former DCE for Nadowli – John Bosco)," parts of the statement read.



In the case of Wa East, the Committee revealed that the constituency was divided along ethnics lines.



For the Region Specific issues, there were suspicions and mistrust amongst the regional executives, none of the Regional Executive Members was appointed to a board by the government and the Director of Elections for the region applied for a vacant government job but was not given among others.



It will be recalled that the NDC historically lost the 2016 elections to the NPP.



The NDC led by then President Mahama polled 44.40 percent of valid votes cast to lose comfortably to the NPP’s Akufo-Addo who garnered 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.



Based on this result, the party formed a committee to investigate factors that contributed to the party’s defeat.



The Election Review Committee (ERC) was appointed by the National Executive Committee of the Party following the party's defeat in the 2016 polls to "conduct a comprehensive review of the planning, execution and outcome of the party's campaign and participation in the December 2016 elections.



The 13-member committee was chaired by the late Kwesi Botchwey and the members included Haruna Iddrisu, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Sampson Ahi. Edward Doe Adjaho, Alhaji Huuhu Yahaya, Alban Bagbin, Juliana Azumah-Mensah, Dr William Ahadzie, Naval Capt. Asaase Gyimah, Ibrahim Zubairu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.



Here's an excerpt of the statement:







You can also watch this edition of People & Places here:







YNA/WA