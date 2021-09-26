How a nurse left her job to sell herbs

General News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian nurse, Dzifa Abena Attipoe rejected her post in the Western North region to fully concentrate on her herbal/natural remedy business.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Dzifa indicated that even though she loves and wanted to pursue her career, she started the business while awaiting posting.



She added that she realised that she found joy in helping especially women with her remedies and made revenue from it.



“I love to help women even while I was in school. My friends would tell me to help them with vaginal infections and others. So I would tell them which herb to buy and it worked for them. While waiting for the postings, I decided to make it official,” she disclosed.



According to Abena, she was shy and felt uneasy about the business because of the nature of it. However, she grew out of it.



Now, Dzifa runs her business - Abena Organics.



Watch the full interview below:



