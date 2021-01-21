General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How a mother sold her baby for GH¢8,000 – EOCO Director gives details

The Economic and Organised Crime Office

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Frank Adu-Poku has provided harrowing details into the activities of a syndicate involved in a baby harvesting and child trafficking.



The syndicate was busted on December 31, 2020 after EOCO in collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council conducted investigations into the alleged activities from the period of June and November 2020.



The joint effort led to the arrest of Dr. Hope Mensah Quashie of the 37 Military Hospital who also operated a private health facility, Susan Clinic in Laterbiokoshie-Accra and one Dr. Noah Kofi Lartey, a medical practitioner with the Obstetrician and Gynaecology Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, who also operates a private hospital known as the Dangbe Community Hospital in Prampram.



The EOCO director, speaking to Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday January 21, revealed that “one of the mothers who was arrested told her family the baby was dead and received GH¢8,000.”



He further revealed that a second person involved in a similar trade was a 17-year-old who delivered a pre-term baby. Frank Adu-Poku added that officials of the facility who were also social welfare workers decided to trade off the baby.



So far, 11 persons including two doctors have been arrested in connection with their involvement with the baby harvesting and human trafficking syndicate.



The umbrella body of doctors in Ghana, the Medical and Dental Council has since withdrawn the licenses of the two doctors pending their arrest and further investigations into the matter.



The other accused and arrested persons who have all been named as accomplices in the crime are Sylvia Awuseh, John Adorey Effie, Dede Gifty Anikpi and Angela Ametepe.