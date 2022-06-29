How a journalist earned cash from his GhanaWeb Reporter blog

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Micheal Agyapong earns over GH¢600 from GhanaWeb Reporter



Ghanaians encouraged to sign unto GhanaWeb Reporter



Earning from the GhanaWeb Reporter is real, Journalist



A journalist, Micheal Agyapong, has narrated how he earned money from using the GhanaWeb Reporter.



According to him, he started earning money after his first three publications on the GhanaWeb Reporter app.



He also noted that he had his doubts about the possibility of earning money from just three publications but decided to proceed to make a request to withdraw in order to authenticate what he had seen on his dashboard.



“When I first started, I was not sure if it was really genuine or not but I did three publications and those three publications gave me 100cedis plus so after that, I stopped publishing after the three publications and I decided to go back to my dashboard to check how things are going and I saw that these three publications got me 100cedis so I wanted to see if I can really have this money, or it’s just there so I decided to request and see if truly I’ll receive the money.



“I was given an option to put in my mobile money or my bank details but I decided to use my mobile money to see how it goes. And truly I received my GH¢176.” Michael told AfricaWeb’s Editor-in-Chief, Ismail Akwei during an interview.



He added that “After withdrawing I did not want to withdraw again because I wanted it to mature but I showed it to some friends who were also asking if the money was real to show them it was real, I decided to request for another withdrawal.”



He added that this encouraged his friends to also sign on to the Reporter.



Micheal has earned over GH¢600 from the app in six months.



Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei has called on consumers of modern-day digital content to sign unto the GhanaWeb Reporter.



The unique mobile application is Ghana’s first digital media sharing platform created to democratize journalism and empower content creators. It was developed to give Ghanaian audiences direct access to a wide range of local content produced by citizen journalists and content creators.



“The GhanaWeb Reporter has two main user accounts which are the Basic Reporter and the Professional Reporter. The Basic Reporter is the default account and users can share videos, audio, files, images, and text of news, entertainment, and opinion content as well as their social media posts to the App at their convenience,” he narrated.



“The posts are screened for content violation and if approved, they are simultaneously published on the user’s page and on the GhanaWeb Wall,” the AfricaWeb Editor-in-Chief added.







