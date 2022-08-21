How a foreign media reported Nkrumah's overthrow in 1966

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is credited as leading Ghana’s independence fight from British colonial rule.



He was a man who was very much revered and celebrated for his role in helping the country attain sovereignty on the African continent.



After becoming Prime Minister of Ghana, Nkrumah retained the position when the country officially declared independence in 1957.



He later became president of the country in 1670 and led the country to pursue development and growth in various aspects.



However, with time, Nkrumah’s popularity diminished within the political circles and amongst the citizenry of Ghana.



Amidst accusations of leading an authoritarian government and becoming a dictator, Kwame Nkrumah was deposed in 1966 by the National Liberation Council.

In a video report of the aftermath of Nkrumah’s overthrow, a foreign press captured the mood of the country as well as the public reactions that greeted the overthrow of the man who had lost the love of the Ghanaian public.



The report also captured accounts of events leading to Nkrumah’s overthrow as well as the immediate actions of the new military government that took over.



