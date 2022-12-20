How a family of 4 survive on GH¢10 daily

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

It is a miracle how some Ghanaians are able to survive with their family on Ten Ghana cedis daily.



A mother of two, known as Lamisi is one of those who have to wring water out of stone to put food on the table for their families.



In an interview with Crime Check Foundation (CCF), she said her business capital is Fifty Ghana cedis, which is Five dollars equivalent.



From that, she said she is able to make Ten Ghana cedis daily as profit from which she has to pay rent and feed her family.



According to her, she always lives in the obscurity of what holds for her and her family in the ensuing days. Christmas celebration is not in her thoughts.



“My business capital reduces every day because I give my children some of the money for their school feeding. I take a loan to pay my rent,” she told crimecheckghana.org.



Days ahead of Christmas, CCF hit town to express love to some struggling individuals. The Foundation surprised people living in deprived areas in Accra with cash gifts.



Lamisi who lives at Agege is one of the beneficiaries who received Five Hundred Ghana cedis to inject into her business.



Many others received varying amounts. Among them is Madam Grace Ewusie who also received Seven Hundred Ghana cedis.



The gesture was part of the implementation of Crime Check Foundation’s Street Charity Series, which is a donor-funded project.



Donors who contributed to the gesture include, US-based Joyce Hussey and Abena Anokyewaa, Canada-based Georgina Agyei, Eunice Asare, and PCG Ghana South London District, UK.



Others are Belinda in Belgium, Maame Aba Quansemaa, and Mavis Agyemang Duah, Mary and Bismark, and Akua Sarfowaa Ntim living in Ghana.



The Street Charity Series



The Street Charity Series is meant to provide assistance to struggling individuals making strides on the streets to make their lives better.