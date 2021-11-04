How a Ghanaian woman established the best African-Caribbean restaurant in Atlanta

Diasporian News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Traveling abroad is to many young people the clearest way to make it and break the circle of poverty in their families.



The vision is to seek greener pastures and through remittances take care of their own.



But not everyone immediately chances on the greener pastures and sometimes looking back to family here in Ghana may just be the needed push to make it out there.



This was the case of Lady Reverend Carolyn Dadzie-Ashun, a Ghanaian living and operating one of the most talked-about African restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia.



In this revealing and inspiring interview with MzGee, she tells us how without help from Ghana she could’ve never realized her lifelong dream.



Watch video below



