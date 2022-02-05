How a Ghanaian was arrested and jailed in 5 different countries in Europe

Diasporian News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: Frank Williams

His only dream was to be a professional footballer. He sacrificed everything he had going for him in Ghana to pursue his dream in Europe. Little did he know life had a bitter pepper soup prepared for him.



Apostle Fred Boateng does not look like what he has been through looking at his looks and classy outfits.



When he mounts the pulpit of his church (Power of Anointing Ministries) based in Columbus Ohio, you will never imagine such a person had experienced shame, pain, grief, and bitter life.



As a young talented footballer, Apostle Boateng abandoned his education and committed himself to his football talent. He had just one desire - to see himself in the top-flight European leagues.



This dream made him leave Ghana to Turkey. Little did he know his life was about to embark on a journey through darkness.



In an interview with Ntiamoah Williams, Apostle Fred as he is popularly called narrated how he was arrested and jailed in five different European countries.



At some point in his life, he revealed how he attempted to walk through thick forests and unknown places from Turkey through Bulgaria to Greece in search of freedom and escape. A journey he describes as life and death.



Despite his determination, Apostle Boateng never got to Greece as he wish. His journey rather saw him behind bars in five different countries. From Bulgaria to Turkey to Germany, France, and Spain.



The story of Apostle Fred Kumah Boateng is featured in the video below. Click to watch the whole story.



