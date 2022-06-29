How a French teacher earned money from GhanaWeb Reporter

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

The biggest earner on the GhanaWeb Reporter platform, Michael Djan, has shared his secret of making money on Ghana’s first digital media sharing platform.



Michael Djan, a French tutor in Accra and a blogger, has accrued a total of GH¢1,751.34 since he started using the GhanaWeb Reporter.



GhanaWeb Reporter which was launched in January to democratize journalism and empower content creators is a digital media sharing platform that allows users to make direct income by posting articles, pictures and videos.



In an interview with GhanaWeb TV, Michael Djan disclosed that he made his money directly through viewership and the number of people that read his content on the page.



"The money is being made through the viewership, when people come in numbers to read your article, whether pictures or whatever you put there, you have the dashboard and it generates an income for you as time goes on."



He added that, one would have to work consistently on the page in order to increase their earnings.



"As time goes on, you have to be consistent in order to achieve what you also want."



