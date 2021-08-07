How a Bishop took a microphone from Kwesi Pratt in church

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwesi Pratt Jnr has been recounting his encounter in a church



• He said he was invited to speak at a convention but he declines and the Bishop insisted



• He noted that midway into his speech the Bishop came for his microphone



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has been recounting some moments that he was invited to speak at a church convention by a prominent Bishop in Ghana.



He indicated that, this Bishop came to his office to convince him that his church is having a convention and he is inviting him to be one of the speakers at the programme.



Pratt Jnr said, he declined the invitation with the excuse that, he [the Bishop] will not be happy about what he will be talking about before his congregation but the Bishop insisted and he agreed.



“One of the biggest Bishops in this country came to my office one time and said look they were doing a convention in the church and that he was inviting me to speak to his congregation and I said he won’t like what I will say. He said no, I have been listening to you over the years and I love what you say so come to my church,” he narrated.



On the day he honoured his promise, visited the chapel and “I was given the microphone and I started by telling the story and said, look; if Jesus were to come back, he will be whipping these Bishops and Archbishops, the same way he did some time ago and then I was going on.



“And the Bishop came from the back and said; that is a revolutionary, that is somebody whose views I share. He was walking towards me and came and took the microphone from me,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr narrated on the KSM show on Friday, August 6.



He noted the Bishop who had pleaded with him to be one of his speakers because he believes in what he speaks about did not agree with him.



“He praised me so he could take the microphone from me,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr observed.







