General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Wontumi's latest GEG interview went: Sports car, golden chain, Jewish prayer

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, was the main guest on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show last Thursday, July 14.

He had a multi-subject interview with show host Paul Adom-Otchere discussing principally government’s resort to the International Monetary Fund, New Patriotic Party, NPP, politics and the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) among other issues.

He appeared on set in a white short-sleeve shirt with what appeared to be a golden chain and a brown khaki trousers with sneakers.

The Good Evening Ghana team shared a behind the scenes video of his arrival and engagements before joining Adom-Otchere on set.

Wontumi arrived at the station in a black sports car, self-driven, and was met at the entrance by Adom-Otchere and some crew members. He was subsequently showed around the offices and studios per the video.

His twin prayers, the Lords Prayers and a Jewish prayer he said with his eyes closed whiles on set is laced throughout the video.

