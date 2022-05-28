How Wontumi, Coka were mobbed at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

The battle for the Ashanti regional championship race keeps on becoming tough as each of the five (5) contestants prove their readiness to lead the party in the region.



Arrivals of the two lead contenders; Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, otherwise known as Wontumi, and Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as Coka have become topic for discussion after they were both mobbed by multitudes.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako who came to the venue in his BMW C6 saloon car was mobbed to the extent that it was difficult for him to move the car.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako who was initially prevented at the security check point from entering the venue with his saloon car was later allowed entry.



Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, on the other hand, was also mobbed despite being guarded by some unknown security capos.



The other three aspiring chairmen were yet to arrive as at the time of filing this report.



The election however started at around 12:00 noon.



