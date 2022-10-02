How US speaker Nancy Pelosi was booed at Global Citizen Festival in New York

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was booed a week ago when she mounted the stage at the Global Citizen Festival to deliver some remarks.



Social media videos showed the California lawmaker, dressed in all white top and trousers with matching scarf, being booed as she took the stage.



The New York Post said of the incident: “The House speaker was discussing climate change and cutting carbon emissions in the speech and some booing was audible from the start, videos show.



“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she told the crowd after her introduction.



Amid the boos, there were also cheers for the veteran politician with hecklers yelling, “Let’s go!,” in reference to Pelosi quitting to allow the music to be played.



Not even her reference to a historic climate change legislation and its positive impact will let the hecklers allow her to continue, eventually she truncated her speech “so as not to delay more music,” the New York Post report added.







The organizers, however, thanked her for attending, a tweet to that effect read: “Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!”



The festival which took place at Central Park in New York City featured major acts such as Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers, who performed for the Great Lawn.



Over in Ghana, where a concurrent show was being held at the Black Star Square in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by a section of the crowd.



The incident has since dominated the news headlines as political actors drag each other over who created the spectacle.



Pro-government people have lambasted the hecklers whereas their defenders insist they reserve the right to express their discontent in any non-violent way possible.