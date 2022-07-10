How Tsatsu Tsikata's first law school results were announced in 1969

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Renowned academic and lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata is one of the legal brains that has established his legacy in the law profession over the years.



Aside from lecturing some of the country’s well-known lawyers including some Supreme Court Justices, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Speaker, Alban Bagbin, he has served as counsel to a number of notable personalities and overseen some of the country’s landmark cases including the 2012 and 2020 Election Petitions.



Having begun his law profession at a very young age of 20, he obtained his first-class honours in the LLB Part II examination.



According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) publication on July 2, 1969, Tsatsu Tsikata was one of 42 other students to have passed the examination and the only one to have obtained first-class honours among his colleagues.



Two others; Emmanuel Victor Oware Dankwa and Mary Eunice Koranteng Sakyi obtained second class (Upper Division).



