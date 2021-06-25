How TB Joshua was allegedly sleeping with girls in his church - Former assistant opens up

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

The sudden demise of Prophet TB Joshua has opened up some hidden activities in the church hitherto not known to the people who have been following the popular Nigeria Prophet for a very long.



Evangelist Bisola Hephzi-Bah Johnson, who has been with the Synagogue Church for all Nations for close to fourteen years, worked as the assistant of Prophet TB Joshua and has written three books of the activities of the church has been giving vivid accounts of it.



Narrating her ordeal to Ekow Shalders on Sinai Mountain Radio on Thursday, June 24, Bisola Johnson said:



“I was in my 20s when I had some issues [so] I went into the Synagogue, but before that, I had had a dream and the face I saw in the dream was the same I saw at the Synagogue because I was not totally in Lord and didn’t know spiritual things, I thought differently.



“After the service, he [TB Joshua] said he wanted to see me, so I went to see him at the office. He wrote something that looks like Arabic and told me to put it under my pillow and within three days, I will get his message. If I knew the Lord, then it should have rung in my head that this is an enchanter.



“I carried out the instruction and after two days, I saw a snake in my dreams and when I shouted, he [TB Joshua] came in and asked why I was shouting and I told him, I saw a snake and he said, the snake won’t hurt me. Not knowing that TB Joshua was a snake and the one playing the deliverer. When I woke up, I run to the Synagogue to tell him about my dream. So, when I got there, he said, that means I have been delivered.”



She indicated that, at the time, TB Joshua gave her three thousand naira, money she did not ask for; little did she know that her receiving the money was a period that she exchanged.



“In the plane that I was flying home with, I heard my name called by the voice of TB Joshua, I looked around and I did not see him. I thought maybe it was a good development, so, I put all the stickers he gave me around my house and I began to have dreams of seeing myself in the Synagogue.



“I couldn’t concentrate on what I needed to do at the time. So, I had to come back to Lagos in order to tell him that things were not moving forward. He said maybe I needed a confession about my life, my family and they put me up for confession and I was guided on how to say the confession,” she added.



Evangelist Bisola Johnson said she obliged to all of the directions that she was given in the church because she wanted to liberate herself and that of her family.



She said after the confession, the late Prophet told her that God wanted to use her so immediately, she surrendered her life to the SCOAN and she was assigned to the studio where as part of her duties, she will do voiceovers for the church.



She alleged that before the preacher mounts the podium to speak to his congregations, he [TB Joshua] must sleep with a woman.



“After a week, it was a service day, I didn’t know he wanted to initiate me on that day; he asked for me and when I went, I didn’t see him in the office that I used to know. I was ushered into his bedroom and he asked if I was afraid, I said no, I was fine. He then hugged me and said, I should go back to work.



“After 15 minutes, he called me again and this time, I saw him sitting with a white towel around his waist; I was standing at the door and he asked me to come in. I didn’t want to go because I saw his towel had shifted with his manhood showing. TB Joshua insisted, dragged me into his bedroom by force; that is when I knew it was intentional. He dragged my hand and placed it on his manhood and started robbing it.



“In my mind, I was struggling, I said even if such a thing will happen, it shouldn’t be in the house of God. I was very scared for him and thinking God will take his power but not knowing that was the strength of his power,” Bisola Johnson narrated further.



She alleged further that when TB Joshua saw that she was not cooperating, he asked her to go and whilst she left the bedroom, she saw so many young girls hanging at his bedroom door.



This, she stated, was her being in the Synagogue for one week but as time went by, she also started hanging at the door of the Prophet because it had become a normal routine for her.



“It was like a pride there if TB Joshua called you into his bedroom,” she stressed.



Evangelist Bisola Johnson said, TB Joshua had sex with all the girls in his church without any protection and there were a lot of the ladies who got pregnant for him “and they went through abortion”.



She stated that the girls who suffered abuse from TB Joshua were afraid to come out to speak because of the fear of losing their lives.



