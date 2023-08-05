How Sir David Adjaye allegedly attempted to have sex with female staff in bathroom of South African airport

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sir David Adjaye, the renowned architect of David Adjaye Associates was recently accused of sexual misconduct and coercing his staff to work under extremely harsh conditions.



The report by the Financial Times captures a series of incidents where Sir David Adjaye allegedly attempted or succeeded in raping female staff of his architectural company.



One such report captures an incident where Sir David Adjaye allegedly tried albeit forcefully and against the will of the female staff to have sex with her in the bathroom of the South African airport.



Excerpts of the report by the Financial Times captures the incident as follows;



Having decided to stay at the company, Maya went to South Africa in mid-2019 to work with Adjaye on a project launch.



The day after the launch, Maya and Adjaye headed to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, from where they were due to take different flights.



Their accounts differ about what happened after they got there. As they walked through the terminal, Maya said Adjaye demanded she “get in the bathroom”. She says she was confused at the time but assumed in the moment it was something to do with reorganizing their luggage.



After they entered the disabled bathroom, according to Maya, Adjaye shoved her against the baby-changing table, reached under her skirt, pulled aside her underwear and pushed his penis against her. Despite her shock, she said she pushed him back and yelled, “No, David!” She said he then ejaculated in the sink, fixed himself up, and walked out the door.



“I felt so ill, I felt so worthless, like dirt, like nothing,” Maya said. She said she was so traumatized by the attack that she has no recollection of her flight back to Ghana that day.



It is worth noting that the FT in their report mentioned that the lawyers of Sir David Adjaye denied the allegations, claiming that the woman in question whose real identity had been hidden attempted to extort money from the respected architect.



"Adjaye’s London lawyer says that “this allegation was framed well after the event in order to extract a payment” from Adjaye or his company and stems from Maya’s grievance at being dismissed after what he alleges was her poor performance at work. While Adjaye’s legal letter suggested he had had an “intimate relationship” with Maya prior to her joining the business, she categorically denies this.



“Adjaye, through his lawyer, presented to the FT a second message from Maya’s email account, this time demanding $120,000; Maya does not recall sending the second email, but says she had already made the same allegations and suggested compensation in the first letter,” parts of the report state.



