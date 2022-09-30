How Samira Bawumia marketed Ghana on 'Good Morning America' programme

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Robin Roberts, an anchor on ABC's Good Morning America, was in Ghana to visit some tourist sites and had the privilege to interact with the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



Robin caught up with Mrs Samira and Black Panther star actress Danai Gurira at the Black Star Square in Accra.



"Welcome to Ghana; it is such a pleasure to meet you," these were the words of Samira to the American broadcaster.



Selling the country to the rest of the world, Mrs Bawumia, who was adorned in an African print dress put together by a local designer, described the people of the West African state as the most hospitable on the continent.



"Where do I start from, a people make a nation, and Ghana has the warmest people. Ghana is really the star of Africa."



Also, actress Danai who spoke highly of Ghana, noted that she loves the food and culture.



"I adore this nation...the fact that it was the first nation to gain independence from the British either than that, I love the food, the people and the fashion. I love the culture," she told Robin Roberts.



In an Instagram post made on Wednesday, Samira wrote: "I had a discussion on Ghana's history and unique heritage with @robinrobertsgma, host of ABC's @goodmorningamerica; and @danaigurira celebrated American actress who played "Okoye" in the movie, Black Panther."



