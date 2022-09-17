How Queen Elizabeth II's funeral could pose the biggest security test ever

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

A funeral service in itself does not pose much of a security threat in a manner of speaking, but when the world’s most recognized and most powerful monarch dies, all security alertness is surely sharpened.



So far in the activities that are marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been easy to say that things aren’t so threatening, but Monday beckons and the narrative might just take on a different narrative.



On Monday, September 19, 2022, the city of London will see the gathering of perhaps the largest gathering of world leaders for a funeral service ever.



That surely gives the British security system its biggest test ever when the weight of the world’s leaders gather to pay their final respects to the longest-reigning monarch to rule Britain.



It’s only fair to, again, remind you of who and who has been invited to the funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, so that this article is placed in more perspective.



The following invitation list is made available via the BBC website:



Royal families from the UK:



According to the BBC, a number of royal families from Europe, many of whom were blood relatives of Queen Elizabeth II, will attend the funeral.



The news report added that already, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have confirmed they will be there, as have King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Maxima, along with his mother, former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix.



Also, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have accepted an invitation, as have the royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Demark.







POTUS:



The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has been confirmed by the White House to attend the funeral.



He will be joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, even though they will not travel by bus.



Additional information from The Times indicated that President Biden will be the only president who will have dispensation to take his armoured beast to Westminster Abbey, unlike all other world leaders.







Leaders of Commonwealth countries:



Invitations have also been sent to all leaders from the Commonwealth nations, of which the late monarch served as head for the entirety of her reign.



This includes Ghana, although GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially received his invitation.



So far, as the BBC reports, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese; New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern; and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their participation in the funeral.



The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and the Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, have also reportedly accepted invitations.



The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is, however, yet to confirm whether he will attend the funeral, the BBC added.



Also, some governors-general who serve as the representative of the monarch in a Commonwealth realm are expected to attend with their countries' leaders.







Ghana’s Asantehene:



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also received his invitation to attend the funeral.



The invitation, which was delivered by the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British government on behalf of the king, indicated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited to the lying-in-state of the late queen as well as the king’s reception, state funeral service, and the foreign secretary’s reception.



Leaders from other parts of the world:



The BBC report also stated that a number of other world leaders have also confirmed that they have accepted invitations.



These leaders include leaders from Ireland, Germany, and Italy. The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has also confirmed such.



The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-Yeol, and the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, are said to have also confirmed their attendance.



Leaders from Japan, Türkiye (formerly Turkey), and France are also expected at the funeral.



The report added that it is uncertain if the President of China, Xi Jinping, has received an invitation for the funeral yet.



However, it is reported that no invitations have been sent to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as well as those from Belarus and Myanmar.







British police preparedness towards funeral:



But the police in London are not unaware of the gravity of this looming threat within its borders.



According to a reuters.com report, the police say the queen's funeral - which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to London's streets, echoing other important events in Britain's history, including her coronation in 1953, the funeral of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965, and the death of Princess Diana in 1997, is one they are adequately prepared for.



“There’s absolutely nothing that compares to our policing operation this week, and particularly on Monday for the state funeral.



"This will be the single largest policing operation that the Met police has ever undertaken and I think is every likely to undertake,” London’s Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Stuart Cundy, said.



And while on Friday, September 16, 2022, two police officers in London were stabbed in unrelated incidents to the queen’s funeral, the police chief stressed that it is the reason they need to bring "into sharp focus, the need for all officers who are on duty, the members of the public, to keep that vigilance."



But away from all the looming threats or otherwise of this funeral, there is no doubt emphasizing the historic moment it would be when Queen Elizabeth II is finally put into the ground, reuniting with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.



