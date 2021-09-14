How Owusu Bempah 'schooled' congregation on using money to evade the law

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video captures Reverend Owusu Bempah preaching to his congregants about how to evade punishment when caught by the law



He appeared to be urging the church members to induce the traditional rulers and law enforcement officers with gift offerings



His church has however denied that he was promoting bribery of public officials



Recent events have led to the re-circulation of an old sermon by the founder of the Glorious World Chapel International in which he was schooling his congregation on how the affluent use money to sidestep due process.



In the widely shared video, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah advised the congregants on how they can use money to enjoy certain privileges.



Among the privileges is how they can use money to evade punishment when caught by the law.



Owusu Bempah offered that, for one to attain the status he is preaching, one must endeavour to offer monthly payment to persons in high certain institutions.



“If you want your chief to give you lands, give him money secretly. Give him goats often. Do a lot of things for him in secret. Trouble may fall you but due to your charity and other things, even when the law catches you, law enforcement agencies will pretend not to notice.



Money and giving... If you are a wise man you’ll have connection with all key decision-makers in the country. Make sure that every month, you satisfy the big place, make sure headquarters is also sorted. Make sure National Security is sorted, my brother it will be difficult to go to Nsawam."



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 14, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa, however, failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors. They were arraigned before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.







