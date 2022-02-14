How Oliver Barker-Vormawor was brought to court amidst heavy security

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested



#FixTheCountry convener threatens coup if E-Levy is passed



Oliver Vormawor charged with felony treason



After spending over 40 hours in police custody, #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was put before the Ashaiman District Court and charged with Felony Treason.



The activist was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, following a post he had made on his Facebook page.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command.



Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is about a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy that is currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Ahead of his arraignment on Monday, members of the #FixTheCountry massed up at the Ashiaman Police Station where the suspect had been kept in detention.



The heavy security presence that was seen at the police station was replicated at the court premises when he was finally brought to the Ashaiman District Court.



Arriving in a police van, Oliver who is said to have been on a hunger strike after his arrest was flanked by several armed police officers.



Wearing ash pants and a red shirt with an ash suit-jacket, Oliver held his handcuffed hands above his head clutching a paper in his hands.



He was ushered into the courtroom while the large number of #FixTheCountry supporters and the equal heavy security looked on.



Meanwhile, the court presided over by Her Honour Eleanor Barnes on Monday said the court does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused owing to the nature of the charge preferred against him.



The case was thus adjourned to February 28, 2022.



