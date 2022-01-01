How Nigeria, other countries became center of prophecies by infamous prophets

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Being bluntly clear now, it has seemed that what the Ghana Police Service, led by its no-nonsense head, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, aimed to do with trying to streamline what has become a tradition in Ghana with prophetic declarations, most of which are doom prophecies on the last days of each year, may just have worked.



With the usual culprits on many radars for December 31, 2021, all-night services that littered airwaves in the country, had many looking out for what might come out of their well-publicised services.



Here is a rundown of some of the new trends that these prophecies took, as well as all the twists and turns:



Ghana Police warning on prophecies



On Monday, December 27, 2021, a few days to the anticipated 31st December church all-night services, the Ghana Police Service sent out a strong notice to religious leaders who will seek to throw the country into a state of fear and panic through their doom prophecies.



The Service stated that it will go after any such leaders whose prophecies will cause harm, danger, and the death of any individual or group without any tangible truths to those prophecies.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” a statement Ghana Police Service said.



Reactions to police statement



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, one of the popular names when it comes to making prophecies of national stature, upon the statement from the police, damned the seeming warning from the police and stated that there will surely be prophecies.



“Almost all the leading media houses in Ghana were in my office today. No worries .....There will surely be prophecies on Friday. No fears at all. God is still speaking. Come very early because this year will be HOT*PNG,” he posted on Facebook Tuesday, December 28, 2021.



Also, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, also sought to question the legal locus for which the Ghana Police Service would seek to control what kinds of prophecies are made during 31st December services.



“So what exactly will the IGP be charging Pastors and Prophets with if they prophesy tonight? Which part of our Criminal Codes bars prophecy? I would like to be educated,” he posted on his social media handles.



The twists to the D-Day prophecies



When the time was set for the actual prophecies to begin to flow in the churches of the usual culprits, there was however a disappointingly surprising twist to the narrations.



At the Prophetic Hill Chapel, where Prophet Nigel Gaisie is its founder, the fearless prophet gave prophecies about a certain nation he referred to as ‘Umuofia’ and not Ghana.



Strikingly, however, were the similarities between details about the nation of Umuofia and Ghana as disclosed in his prophecies.



From names of individuals, regions, towns, institutions, political parties and elections, Prophet Nigel Gaisie delivered dozens of prophecies about the nation of Umuofia with details that directly point to Ghana.



He also prophesied about other foreign countries such as Russia, Nigeria.



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries was also in his elements on the night.



Unlike previously, however, there was no clear-cut prophecy from the controversial prophet that could be said to have veered into the sphere of doom prophecies, but he sure did have a list.



Rev. Owusu Bempah’s list of prophecies included: Prayer for Parliament, Escalating tribal conflict, Prayers for Asanteman, Prayer for people living along the coast, A religious leader who travelled and never returned, A big musician getting into trouble, Combative Kangaroos in security uniforms, Sleigh drawn by horses and donkeys crash, and Encounter with silent destructive darkness.







At the Alive Chapel International with Archbishop-elect, Elisha Salifu Amoako he also prophesied mildly about some things including prophesying that a lot of world leaders will die.



He, therefore, called for prayers to be said for them.