How Nigel Gaisie claims he used Jefferson Sackey to help NPP win 2016 elections

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International is claiming credit for the victory chalked by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections.



Gaisie narrated on Angel FM that he was contracted by now deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency to pull strings in the spiritual realm for Nana Akufo-Addo to win the elections.



Nigel Gaisie revealed that he took Jefferson Sackey on a journey to Sierra Leone and anointed him. He disclosed that his works in the spiritual realm made Jefferson Sackey a representative of Akufo-Addo so whatever was done for him was in the name of Nana Akufo-Addo.



Another name that also popped up in Nigel Gaisie's account is the current Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah who also allegedly engaged the services of Nigel Gaisie.



“In 2016, God prophesied through me. Jefferson Sackey was always in my office about Akufo-Addo’s business. We did a lot of things for him to win. John Kumah, the now deputy Finance Minister was also always in my office chasing me here and there.



“In 2016, Jefferson Sackey brought Akufo-Addo’s pictures and other things for some works. I took him around Sierra Leone and connected him to others. I poured oil on him and made him represent Akufo-Addo. I took him to Sierra Leone and did some works,” he said.



Nigel Gaisie revealed however that Jefferson Sackey has cut contact with him since the NPP won power in 2016.



“Now when you call him he doesn’t pick but God used me and I prophesied for the NPP. I worked and told them Nana Akufo-Addo was going to win.”



Gaisie was reacting to claims that he identifies more with the opposition National Democratic Congress than the NPP.



He dismissed the allegations, stressing that a man of God is supposed to be politically neutral. He explained that his recent works for John Dramani Mahama is due to an order he has received from God to make him president again.



“I get that a lot. That I have been tagged a prophet for one political party but it’s not true. In actual fact, I’m an Akufo-Addo prophet because I have been speaking the truth to him. I’m a refined man of God so I can't be one colored party."



