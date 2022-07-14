How Ndebugre predicted his death

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ndebugre passes on



State burial held for late PNC MP



Ndebugre spoke truth to power - Haruna Iddrisu



His personality was one that was quite unique and many described him as controversial resultantly.



The former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Ndebugre, was not one to hide his thoughts and he was known for his bluntness and truthfulness.



Following his death on May 4, 2022, some details have emerged about how he seemingly saw his death coming and prepared for it.



Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda Amadu who was at the burial service of the late Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP narrated how Ndebugre, popularly called Nde, had hinted his close associates and friends of what was ahead of him.



According to him, the former MP, prior to his demise, told some close friends out of the blue that, he was leaving Accra for his village, leaving behind everything else he was working on at the time.



“Nde would always come up with all manner of crazy ideas. Even his death is wrapped with controversy. He had told close associates that he is packing bag and baggage and leaving Accra because he is going to die.



“This is what he told very close associates and friends - that he is travelling up north, he is going back and he is not going to come back.



“So packed out, left everything he was doing here and left,” Umaru Sanda said.



The broadcaster further noted that, the late legislator’s son had revealed to him that his father; Ndebugre, on the day of his death, had packed up and cleaned up his room and asked to rest under his favourite tree.



“According to his son who had gone to his bedroom after his death, he had arranged all his books – you know how someone arranges all his stuff when they are travelling. That’s how he arranged the stuff in his room before he left. So he arranged his books, put his money in envelopes and packed them aside, he sort of packed everything in readiness to die.



“Then he goes to ask that they lay his mat under a big tree. There’s a big tree in his house in Zebilla, the village where he comes from so he told them to go and lay the mat and he goes to lay down. Then he just died there.



“He said that they should call a doctor for him and by the time the doctor came, he was gone. And there are many people who said that Nde really predicted his death.



“And that story, if I hadn’t heard it from close associates and friends, I wouldn’t have believed it. It didn’t sound believable, but that’s Ndebugre. He’s been controversial form birth to death,” he noted.



Background:



The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.



The former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72 after a short illness at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



He was a lawyer by profession, was married and had four children.



At a state funeral held for him at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Thursday July 14, 2022, the president and other dignitaries joined the family of the late MP to bid him a final farewell.



WA