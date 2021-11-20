How NDC broke the news of the death of Captain Kojo Tsikata

Politics of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi has confirmed the demise of Kojo Tsikata on live TV



He said it while making his submission on TV3’s ‘The Key Points’



The cause of his death is unknown



Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has confirmed the demise of Captain Kojo Tsikata.



While making his submission on TV3’s ‘The Key Points’ show, monitored by GhanaWeb, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, he announced the death of Mr Tsikata on live TV.



This comes after he read a text message from a member of the party during the show.



He noted that he was heartbroken after reading the text.



Sammy Gyamfi commiserated with the family of the former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) on behalf of the NDC.



“Captain Kojo Tsikata is no more with us. That is the sad news. It was when I was making my submission that I got a text message from my leading members of our party to that effect and so this is really sad news not just because of the NDC because Captain Tsikata’s stature goes far beyond the NDC. It is sad news for Ghana,” he said on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “We are heartbroken and what we can say is that may the good Lord give him eternal peace and rest. Let me also use this opportunity, for on behalf of the party to express our condolences and commiserations with his immediate family who are in the state of mourning, pain and anguish because of this bad news."



Captain Kojo Tsikata died at the age of 85.







