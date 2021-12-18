How NDC MPs have tackled Otumfuo for ‘frustrating government’ statement

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC MPs reject 2022 budget



Otumfuo outdoors commemorative gold coin



Parliament divided over E-levy



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ruffled feathers within the National Democratic Congress’ caucus in Parliament with his subtle attack on them for ‘frustrating’ government policies relative to their uncompromising stance on aspects of the 2022 budget.



Speaking at the launch of his commemorative gold coin, the Asantehene emphasized the importance of taxes to the national development and cautioned Parliament against being a stumbling block to government’s tax initiative.



“We elect people to represent us to make sure there is some equilibrium in what governments do. It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject the national budget to the most rigorous scrutiny and to call for changes.



“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful inputs from all sources, but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to either determine policy or to frustrate the executive from performing their legitimate duties.”



Otumfuo mentioned no name but the target of the message was clear and there unsurprising that some members of the minority caucus in Parliament took issues with it and hit back.



Muntaka Mubarak



The Member of Parliament for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip was the first to retort to the comment by Otumfuo.



Muntaka explained to Otumfuo that the minority was discharging its duties enshrined in the constitution and not obstructing government as he perceives.



“All over the world, oversight is done by the minority and we are just doing our work. We don’t intend to frustrate government, we don’t to obstruct government business, we will not stand in the way of government trying to do what is right.



“We cannot just leave our role in the House and wait for the next election. It is the reason a budget is brought here; it is the reason four state of the nation addresses are read within the four-year tenure. We can assure his majesty and all the pastors and imams that as Minority we are not here to obstruct government business. Encourage government to do what is right,” he said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa



The Member of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also voiced out his opposition to the views expressed by Otumfuo.



In a Facebook post on Monday, December 2021, the North Tongu lawmaker said: “Let history reflect that my colleagues and I are proud to belong to the group of MPs who “frustrated” Ameri, Agyapa, Aker, Oslo Chancery, PDS, inflated 2018 Ministry of Special Development Initiatives Budget, GHS242million dubious e-Transaction Levy Services, and still determined to ‘frustrate’ the obnoxious E-Levy.”



His post further read: “I have no doubt President Akufo-Addo is much the same way proud of how he and his collaborators in and outside of Parliament during their good old days “frustrated” the introduction of VAT not only in the chamber but on the streets with the famous “kumepreko” demonstrations.



TWI NEWS



Murtala Mohammed



Murtala Mohammed has hit back at Otumfuo and other influential persons in the country who he says have failed to recognize the good work being done by the minority.



He alleged of a conspiracy by some persons to only see negativity in any move made by the NDC MPs



“There seems to be a conspiracy of silence by those who matter and those who gather courage to speak up. We’ve heard very distinguished and respectable personalities telling the NDC we should not frustrate government. There is a conspiracy of silence among the Ghanaian elite.



“Another group, what they do is to wink, nod and ignore the preparedness of the NDC to build consensus and ensure that what is right is done at the expense of the bashing the caucus has received.



“The people of this country elected us to Parliament and we swore an oath of moral duty and responsibility to do what is pleasing to them. This e-ley is a dangerous commodity,” he said.



TWI NEWS



