How NDC MPs allegedly planned to beat up Joe Wise in Parliament

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alex Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, has made some startling revelations about the events the culminated in the chaos that occurred on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



Afenyo-Markin has alleged that the Minority caucus hatched a plan to assault the 1st Deputy Speaker who was acting as Speaker in the absence of Alban Bagbin, the substantive leader.



Speaking on the Saturday, December 4, 2021, edition of the News File on Joy News, Afenyo-Markin alleged that the Majority caucus has intercepted conversations of how the NDC MPs planned to carry out the attack.



He lashed out at ‘hypocritical’ MPs who he claims masterminded the supposed planned assault of the Bekwai MP.



He claimed that minority caucus has made it a habit to verbally abuse their majority counterparts and urged the media to speak out against such things.



“I would urge the public especially the media to call individuals out. I’m tired of the verbal abuse. They’ve been abusing us and insult us all the time. That day they insulted Joe Osei Owusu. We kept quiet and watched them.



“When he was about ruling, they rehearsed. People changed positions and some people walked out. Some people have made themselves gentle souls but they are the most poisonous. They will incite and pretend they are calming. If the media pays attention and monitors movements, it will know that those are the evil beings in Parliament. You go incite another MP and then walk out like you are an angel. You are not an angel. Your situation is even worse and we know them.



“They thought Joe Osei Owusu was going to adjourning so they took position. They were supposed to beat him. God being so good, he suspended sitting so they couldn’t get to him and he left. The next strategy was to get the mace out. We won’t show WhatsApp messages and conversations out of respect to them. Marshalls got wind and came to protect the chair.







“They were supposed to take the chair. The Ashaiman MP took the chair and he did the same thing to Ursula Owusu. He has been stationed to do that. He is the hatchet man. When there is nonsense, he will be sent to execute the nonsense.



“Sometimes I sit in the chamber and I fear for my own life. I fear for my life because one moment we are debating then you threaten someone that I will beat you. You should call them out. Sam George is apologizing on behalf of the minority and majority, we don’t need you to apologise for us. With all due respect, apologize for your caucus. NPP has been gentle,” he said.



A melee ensued on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe whisked away the seat of the Speaker of Parliament and the mace.



Both sides of the house were seen in heated exchanges that resulted in a long break.







