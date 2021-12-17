How NDC MP saved the life of accident victim while on her way to Parliament

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Motor rider involved in accident on Dodowa-Oyibi road



Parliament debating 2022 budget and financial statement



MP calls for insurance for motor riders



A report has been given by Starr FM of how the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, saved the life of an accident victim while on her way to Parliament.



The account provided by the portal states that at about 10:30am on Thursday, December 17, 2021, the MP, who is on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, was on her way to parliament when she met the accident scene.



The victim, a motor rider, was lying helplessly on the side of the road in a pool of blood with fractured legs and injuries to the head.



The accident is believed to have occurred on the Dodowa-Oyibi road and the MP, despite racing against time for official parliamentary duties, used her vehicle to convey the victim to the Dodowa District Hospital for treatment.



Her kind service to the victim did not end there as she went ahead to foot the medical bills of the victim.



StarrFM quotes the MP as disclosing the reason behind her empathetic and kind gesture to the victim.



The MP told Starr News “I witnessed a near fatal accident on my way to Parliament around the Dodowa Oyibi Road, no taxi was willing to pick the victim because he was seriously bleeding. Looking at his condition I felt he could die without emergency medical intervention so I picked him in my V8 vehicle to the hospital. I paid for his medical bill and I am happy his condition has been stabilized.”



She further blamed the accident on poor road conditions and made a case for the commercial motor riders to be insured.



“I took upon myself to secure licenses and Insurance for the almost 2,500 okada riders in this constituency. So far we have provided 500 okada riders with insurance. The insurance has a cover of GH¢3000 so in case of any accident the person will get insurance cover of GH¢1000 if injured or GH¢2000 if the person unfortunately dies,” the MP said.



The Medical Superintendent of Dodowa District Hospital, Dr Ken Brightson assured that the victim was in good condition but will be referred to another hospital for further treatment.



