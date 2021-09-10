How McDan’s private jet touched down at the Kotoka International Airport

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Businessman and entrepreneur, Daniel McKorley has taken delivery of a private jet



• The acquisition is meant for the Aviation wing of the company



• The company first received its operational license as Ghana’s FBO in 2019



Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of companies, Dr. Daniel McKorely has taken delivery of a private jet acquired for the operations of the aviation wing of his company, McDan Aviation.



According to Graphic Online, the company is said to have first received its operational license as Ghana’s first base operator (FBO) back in 2019.



A video shared on the Twitter account of Prof. Ernest Kofi Abosti captures the private jet making its way onto the tarmac of the Terminal 1 section of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



The acquisition of the private jet also means that per the first base operator rules, McDan Aviation will now handle the full ground handling services at the Terminal 1 section of the KIA.



The company is expected to now offer, rentals, aircraft service operations, engine repairs pertaining to maintenance, aircraft airframe and general aviation operations at the KIA.



Watch the video below:







“Congrats McDan. Higher glories!,” Prof Abotsi’s tweet read.



