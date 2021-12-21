How Marshalls protected mace, Ghana flag and Speaker of Parliament seat during fight

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

8th parliament witnesses third fight in first year



Parliament suspends on admission of E-levy under certificate of urgency



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams MPs

In parliament, the mace represents the authority of the house, the speaker’s seat represents the power of the speaker and the flag represents the country Ghana so when there is chaos in the house, those three objects become easy targets.



In a fight that was triggered by controversy on if the sitting speaker had the right to partake in a voting exercise, the seat of speakership was the prime target.



When one side of the stormed out of their seats, there was only one mission - whisk away the speaker’s seat and ensure that the second deputy speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako does not replace sit-in speaker Joe Wise.



Aware of the implication of this, the parliament’s security contingent who are called Marshalls took stage and did a good job protecting the Speaker’s seat.



Whiles the MPs were channelling their inner Azumah Nelson to show Ghanaians their boxing prowess, the Marshalls had formed a circle around the seat, leaving no space for anyone to come close.



Prior to that, they had already taken the mace from its position and out of the reach of the disgruntled MPs.



About three of them could also be seen close to where the Ghana flag is planted, shielding it with all their might.



Their good job in ensuring protection for these important national emblems ensured that when peace finally prevailed, those elements were present.



The mace was returned to its rightful position before the house agreed to reconvene on Tuesday, December 20, 2021.



Parliament indeed reconvened on Tuesday and postponed sitting indefinitely.



TWI NEWS







video=140047>



