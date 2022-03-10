How Kwadaso NPP members besieged party headquarters over polling station elections

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Members of the New Patriotic Party from the Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, besieged the national headquarters.



Numbering about 60, the aggrieved party members thronged the national head office of their party, to register the concerns over issues arising from the party’s recently held polling station executive’s elections.



Armed with strong-worded placards, the group sought to petition the national leadership of the NPP about their concerns.



As part of their challenges, the group said the party’s chairperson for the constituency’s polling station executive’s election, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the NPP’s constitution in the conduct of the election.



Leader of the group, Abu Mahama, speaking to the media, entreated the party’s leadership to, as part of their demands, nullify results of the said elections in the Kwadaso Constituency.





“She has disgraced us. She has disappointed almost everybody in the constituency,” Mr. Abu Mahama said.



“Early at 4 am, we went to the party office only to meet military men numbering about 20… We thought our party had been taken hostage,” he added.



Expressing hope in the intervention of the party’s leadership, Mr Mahama said, “We want them to know that, if they sit unconcerned, then they will make us take our own destiny into our hands.”

“We are calling on the national executives to investigate what happened there, nullify any compiled register and call for a fresh election. Anything short of this will be chaos,” he added.



Meanwhile GhanaWeb has come across a video which purportedly captures the moment Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu left the Kwadaso Constituency after supervising the conduct of the elections.



From the said video, several aggrieved party members are seen surrounding Madam Ohene Konadu’s vehicle with some making various confrontational statements.



"There is no police officer here, she (Gifty Ohene Konadu) brought military officers here and she immediately said she has made some people executives. Shame, a disgrace,” a male voice is heard shouting amidst further shouts of boos and hoots.



