How Kennedy Agyapong predicted doom for Assin North MP in 2020

In late November, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central addressed a rally in the Assin North constituency where he made some revelations about the then parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, James Gyaakye Quayson.



Kennedy Agyapong told a crowd of NPP supporters that James Quayson was not going to win the elections and that in the event that he won, he was not going to spend more than two months in Parliament.



Agyapong’s declaration was based on what he said were documents that showed that at the time of filing for his nomination, James Quayson had a dual citizenship status.



He said alleged then that James Quayson had a Canadian passport and was unfit to stand for the elections.



“He is an Assin man so we don’t want to expose him. I will not encourage violence and I don’t expect anyone to promote violence here but I assure you he will not spend more than two months in Parliament if he wins. He will be booted out because he is lying. He has a Canadian passport and I have all the documents. Everything shows that he is a Canadian. How can a Canadian contest a Ghanaian election? No one is scared of him,” Kennedy Agyapong said amid cheers from the crowd.



Months on from when he made the statement, his ‘prophecy’ has come to pass as a Cape Coast High Court has stripped James Quayson of his status as the lawmaker representing Assin North.



The court on Wednesday, July 28 ordered that a new election be held in the constituency and that James Quayson could no longer hold himself as member of parliament for the constituency.



It is however worth noting that the NDC on whose ticket James Quayson stood for the election has indicated its readiness to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.







