How Kennedy Agyapong ‘motivated’ Despite, Ofori Sarpong to buy Rolls Royce

Despite turns 60



Kennedy Agyapong urges Ghanaians to have positive mindset



Business moguls, celebrities celebrate Despite’s 60th birthday



Business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong has narrated how he motivated Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong to buy and flaunt their Rolls Royce.



Kennedy Agyapong revealed that the two businessmen were concerned about driving luxurious cars due to the fear of being victimized by the then government.



The Assin Central MP said that the two had a change of mind after he bought his first Rolls Royce.



In a goodwill message to Despite during his 60th anniversary celebrations, Kennedy Agyapong said that Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong were motivated by his determination, hence agreed to buy the luxurious vehicle.



“I remember when I bought my Rolls Royce, Despite came to me and spoke about how he’s scared to drive a good car. He said that because of the way I’ve challenged the NDC government, he is also going to buy one.



“I was there one day when I saw that he has bought this car, Ernest too bought another car. If not for the party we are having, this place would be full of cars. I told myself, eii Despite I started before you but you’ve overtaken me.



“This was due to the pain and hatred for successful people. Because of that people were scared to flaunt their wealth to motivate the youth. I stood up against the government and drove my car. When I got, Despite and Ernest agreed to buy one. I’m happy that they are doing well.



Kennedy Agyapong also charged Ghanaians to have a positive outlook of life instead of being cynical.



He believed such mindset would enable Ghanaians to be more successful and help others.



“You can also make it in life. With a positive mindset coupled with hard work, you can do better than them. Let them be your target. You have your own destiny, you can control your own destiny,” the Assin Central Member of Parliament added.



