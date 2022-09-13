How John Kufuor came to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana’s oldest-living former president, has recalled when the late Queen Elizabeth II knighted him at Buckingham Palace in London.



Recounting his most memorable moments with the late monarch, whom he encountered on several occasions, the former president explained that he had been invited to the United Kingdom by the Queen on a state visit.



In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, he told the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation that while there, he met the Queen at a place where she had displayed gifts that she had received from Ghana.



President John Agyekum Kufuor explained that it was there that he got conferred with the honour of the Knight Commander of the Order of Bath of the UK by the Queen herself.



“She and her husband took me around to show me the gifts they had received from Ghana: some from former presidents, some from our chiefs; they had displayed everything there for me and my wife. Of course, we also sent some: I sent some necklace of precious beads from Ghana, a bit of gold and ancient beads.



“There, we showed them what we had sent them, and then after the exchange of gifts, she also showed me insignia – because they knighted me, gave me the Knight Commander of the Order of Bath; a very high post. It was honorary, of course,” he explained.



Earlier, he spoke about the wonderful treatments and hospitalities he was given on that visit, describing the late Queen as a person with great humanity.



