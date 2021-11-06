How Interior Minister ‘ordered’ Police to back off from arresting Sosu at Church

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

• Two Ministers intervened in a bid by Police to arrest Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu



• Parliament was told this week that Interior Minister Ambrose Dery asked Police to call off the operation



• Police in a statement have flatly denied the incident that took place at a church premises



It has emerged that the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, had intervened last Sunday when operatives of the Ghana Police Service attempted to arrest Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu at a church where he was worshipping.



Police in a statement denied ever attempting to arrest him stating that any plain-clothed policemen at the premises might have been there for intelligence gathering purposes alone.



On Thursday, November 4, 2021, however it was confirmed in Parliament that Dery and his counterpart Albert Kan-Dapaah of the National Security Ministry had intervened in the issue following which the Police withdrew from the premises.



First Minority Chief Whip, Habib Ibrahim thanked Ambrose Dery for his intervention: “I want to thank the Minister for Interior who happened to be the Deputy Minority Leader of this House and on this side (the Majority). He played a key role in making sure that the Police who were going to arrest the Honourable Sosu withdrew from the church on that very day.



“Even though Mr. Speaker Hon. Sosu may be free now, he is still one of us and once a former leader of the House, he (Dery) should help to make sure that they are able to build bridges in such situations,” he added.



For his part, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin stressed the need for collaboration with other institutions, stating further that there was no need to flex muscles.



"I believe it is that spirit that the Hon Minister of Interior and National Security Minister worked together in getting to a certain agreement in managing the matter," he added.







The Madina MP, whose whereabouts is unknown has not been to Parliament all of this week and his whereabouts remain unknown except for his spokesman’s confirmation that he is on official Parliamentary duty.



Abdul Hamid Bansi Abubakar, the spokesman had on Wednesday stated that the MP had not been served any summons accusing the Police of peddling falsehood about service. But ACP Ofori has stressed that service has indeed been done and they are awaiting the November 8 court date.



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency.



Asawase MP and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka last Sunday confirmed that policemen had been at the church to indeed attempt arresting Sosu.



He said when the news went viral he checked with all three Ministers in the security cluster – Interior, Defense and National Security – and they all confirmed and informed him that such an operation had been undertaken.



The pastor at the church also told GhanaWeb that he had actually been approached by plain-clothed officers who informed him of their mission.