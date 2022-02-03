How I met Akufo-Addo and Mahama separately in one night - Dele Momodu on Accra visit

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dele Momodu recounts recent meeting with Akufo-Addo



He later met Mahama on the same night describing it as 'surreal'



His brief exchange with Akufo-Addo was on his presidential ambition



Nigerian media personality and politician, Chief Dele Momodu, has recounted how he met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama at different locations in one night.



According to Momodu, the meeting with Akufo-Addo was by chance when he was invited out by two friends to a restaurant in Accra where the President was also having a private meeting.



He was full of praise for Akufo-Addo's simplicity even though he revealed that they had a very brief exchange that centered around his political ambition back home in Nigeria.



He posted his encounter with Akufo-Addo across his verified social media handles - Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. His posts were accompanied by two photos of himself and the President.



Meeting John Mahama



With respect to meeting Mahama, it turned out that Momodu had requested to meet the former president in order to commiserate with him over the death of his brother Adam Mahama.



With a post on only Twitter, he noted that the call to meet Mahama came after he had met with Akufo-Addo.



"Last night was almost surreal. Just as I was having dinner with my friends next to the table of PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO, I got a call from my dear beloved Brother, former PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA asking me to drop by his home as earlier agreed..." he captioned a post that accompanied a brief video of their meeting.



Read his full post on meeting with Akufo-Addo



What an evening in Accra, Ghana, last night!! I had invited two of my friends PASTOR ADE ADEBAJO and @ian_okus_ to dinner at La Chaumiere, my favorite French-Mediterranean restaurant.



We had barely settled in when we saw the President of Ghana, NANA AKUFO-ADDO, stroll in leisurely. At first, we whispered to ourselves that it couldn’t be him but I was so sure because of his signature voice. He spoke impeccable French to his guest.



Later, I told the Algerian Restauranteur AHMED HAMDI to mention my presence to PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO who was sitting next to our table.



So I walked up to him and said “Good evening Your Excellency…” He responded in kind “Good evening big man, heard you’re contesting to be the President of Nigeria. I wish you the best of luck…” No airs around him, only one security man and a driver. On his way out, we took a few pictures and said good night…



In a follow-up tweet about their meeting, Momodu posted a video with owners of the restaurant and captioned it as below:



"I’ve been a loyal customer of LA CHAUMIERE Restaurant, Accra, Ghana for two decades and no matter how full, the fantastic owners MR & MRS AHMED HAMDI always create space for me. It was here the President of Ghana NANA AKUFO-ADDO walked in last night and we exchanged pleasantries."



