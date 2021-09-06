You are here: HomeNews2021 09 06Article 1350343

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

How Ghanaians reacted to the coup d'etat in Guinea

Guinea president, Alpha Conde was detained by the military on Sunday September 5, 2021 Guinea president, Alpha Conde was detained by the military on Sunday September 5, 2021

• Some Ghanaians supported the coup in Guinea

• The soldiers declared the Guinean constitution invalid

• Guinea‘s president, Alpha Conde, has been detained by the military

Several Ghanaians on social media have waded into the ongoing unrest in Guinea after a group of military personnel overthrew and detained President Alpha Conde following hours of heavy gunfire at the presidency.

It can be recalled that soldiers in the West African country announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

The country’s borders were closed and its constitution was declared invalid in an announcement read aloud on state television by army leader, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who told Guineans: “The duty of a soldier is to save the country.”

But reacting to the pronouncements on social media, some Ghanaians have faulted ECOWAS, particularly its leader, President Akufo-Addo for watching on while Alpha Conde amended the constitution to extend his stay in office for the third consecutive time.

Others have also wished that Ghana suffered a similar fate adding that a coup is what the country currently needed in its state of hardship.

According to such individuals, since Ghanaian leaders have paid deaf ears to the public outcry with regards the #FixTheCountry campaign, citizens should employ a coup to overthrow the government.

