How Ghana, other African countries marked Queen Elizabeth’s passing

The world is mourning with Britain which has lost its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 after reported health complications.



Following this, many world leaders took to various platforms to share kind words about the queen and to commiserate with the family.



Among these were some African Leaders including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who expressed heartfelt condolences to the family.



Here are what leaders from some African Countries said following the queen’s demise:



GHANA’S PRESIDENT, NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO:







President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s president eulogized the Queen whom he described as calmness, steadiness and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations.



"The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties," he wrote in part.





On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Y7fFKxwCR4 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022

I have received news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and I send condolences to the people of the United Kingdom.



The queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth for the past seven decades is admirable. pic.twitter.com/PT3Fv6ws7u — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 8, 2022

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSAPresident Cyril Ramaphosa, in a press statement also commiserated with the family of the queen while eulogizing the Queen for her role in the world and her relations with South Africa.“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 and was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom."Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world", says President Ramaphosa.The President met Her Majesty at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where they spent some time looking at letters that Former President Mandela sent to the Queen, reminiscing about the great stateman that Her Majesty respected enormously.President Ramaphosa says that South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family, the Government, and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their immense loss,” the statement said.NIGERIAN PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI:Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality, and an outstanding leader.She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth, and the entire world a better place,” he is quoted to have said.KENYA'S PRESIDENT-ELECT WILLIAM RUTOHaving received news of her father – King George VI’s death when she was in Kenya, a former British Colony for holidays. At 25 years old, Queen Elizabeth was called and told her father, King George VI, died in his sleep in 1952. It was at that point her journey to leadership began.William Ruto, President of Kenya while recounting the good relations between both countries praised the Queen’s "historic legacy" and said Kenyans would "miss the cordial ties she enjoyed" with the country."May her memories continue to inspire us. We join the Commonwealth in mourning and offer our condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom,” part of his statement on Twitter said.PRESIDENT ALI BONGO ONDIMBA OF GABON:President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, one of the newest nations to join the Commonwealth, said:"The Queen was a great friend of Africa and Africa showed her affection in return."WH