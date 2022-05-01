How Ghana marked its first May Day celebrations in 1965

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Ghana marks 2022 May Day celebrations



Dr Nkrumah, Fathia Nkrumah attended first May Day celebrations at Black Star Square



Workers union in Ghana agitate over working conditions



Footage of how Ghana celebrated its first International Labour Day in 1965 at the Black Star Square has emerged.



The celebration is marked as a statutory holiday in Ghana to recognize and commend the hard work of all private and public workers in their various fields.



The footage published by @GhanaianMuseum via Twitter shows Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah arrive with the first lady, Fathia Nkrumah to mark the celebrations.



He is seen to be welcomed by a massive crowd along with workers holding various placards with inscriptions written on it.



Notable among the display of workers’ inscriptions during a parade, is that from the Trades Union Congress, who were seen holding a signage with the surname of the president captured in bold words; ‘NKRUMAH’



In the silent video, a host of personalities from government, workers’ unions and diplomats are seen delivering speeches to mark the May Day celebration in Accra.



May Day is recognised as Labour Day, Workers Day or International Workers Day across the world.



The day is marked with rallies and durbars to honour the industrial efforts of workers in various fields, regions and countries.



