How Ghana Police celebrated an officer, mourned two others in one day

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Police Service had a bittersweet Thursday, October 21, 2021



• The service celebrated an officer who retired after 39 years



• Later in the day, they announced the death of two officers in the line of duty





The Ghana Police Service discharges its duty of public information in a brisk and timely manner thanks to its verified social media handles – i.e. via Twitter and Facebook.



From information on major developments at the Headquarters, divisions and other formations; activities of the Inspector-General, announcements relative to crime – the acknowledgment of its commission and arrest of perpetrators and issues to do generally with the welfare of its officers, social media has proven to be a go-to medium for information on security and more.



On October 21, 2021, the Service had a bittersweet situation as the Service celebrated an officer who had chalked 39 years in the service and was retiring but within hours, they had to announce the passing of two other officers in the line of duty.



Celebrating Chief Inspector Francis Mawuli Sosu



The post accompanied with current and old photos of the retired officer was titled: “An Illustrious Career in the Ghana Police Service Comes to a Good End.”



It read in part: “Today, we want to celebrate a noble and dignified Police Officer, Chief Inspector Francis Mawuli Sosu as he draws the curtains to the end of his 39 years of service to Ghana.



“The journey of Chief Inspector Francis Mawuli Sosu, who is affectionately called FM by his colleagues, began some 39 years ago when he was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service on 1st March 1982. It was at the time, not the much sought-after road that it is today.”







Black Thursday announcement



In an official release late Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Ghana Police Service announced the passing of two officers it described as “highly-trained members of the Anti-Robbery Taskforce.”



They perished in an accident on the Walewale – Bolgatanga road where they were part of a five-member team responding to an emergency, the statement said.



Their three other colleagues who are said to be in critical condition at a hospital in Walewale were being readied to be flown to receive medical care.



“The families of the two victims have been informed of the sad incident and the Inspector-General of Police, Geroge Akuffo Dampare has spoken to them,” the statement added.



The statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori concluded by stating: “May the souls of our departed brave men Rest in Peace.”



