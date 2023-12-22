How EC’s biometric machine rejected voter after system mistook her for twin sister

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Drama unfolded in the Methodist Polling Station in the Ga North Municipal Assembly during the recently held District Assembly Elections as the Electoral Commission’s Biometric Verification Device (BVD) rejected one of two twin sisters after the machine mistook one for the other.



According to a Joy News report, one of the twins turned up earlier to exercise her franchise and the system failed to recognise her fingerprint.



She was made to go through facial recognition as a means of verification before she was eventually allowed to cast her vote.



However, when her twin sister turned up to vote, the system rejected her as an individual who had already voted.



According to the report, officials of the EC justified that the incident could be due to the same person attempting to vote twice.



However, relatives of the sisters who vouched for their identity insisted that they are two separate individuals and that the second twin had not voted.



Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Trobu Constituency, Dr John Halm lamented the decision by the Electoral Commission to do away with the use of indelible ink as a means of identifying registered voters who have exercised their franchise.



According to him the decision by the EC is a potential recipe for disaster during elections.



“It is not the traditional thing we know of our election processes in Ghana… I think it is a recipe for disaster because someone can go and come back again.



"Because it is a community, many people know themselves and so probably that may be a means of check but the reality is that it is not the best thing that we want to welcome in this country. Because that is the only identification that one has gone out to vote,” he stated.



