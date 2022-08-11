How Customs officers gave their boss morale amid ‘fight’ with SP

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Some senior officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, have backed their embattled boss, Col (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah amid a corruption report in which he is mentioned.



The officers who were at a retreat in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday resorted to a brief chant when Damoah was addressing them specifically on the said report.



“Sir, with all due respect, since there is no water on your table, please pause for me,” an officer is heard appealing before he breaks out into a loud chant of “ahoooooo,” eliciting a thunderous response, “ahoo yaya.”



In the middle of the chant, he was handed a bottle of water which he took a sip from.



“Sir, you can continue sir,” the officer submitted after the second chant. “That is the spirit,” the embattled boss responded.



Before the chant, Damoah was speaking about accountability on earth and in the hereafter and how he cannot be destroyed because he was his major interest has always been to see to it that the Customs officer is always happy.



Damoah’s fight with the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is premised on a corruption report in which Agyebeng found that some officials of Customs had facilitated irregular tax breaks for a company that belongs to a Council of State member.



Damoah, during the retreat, also called out Agyebeng and called the report as ‘hollow.’



“Three days ago, a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that.



“And luckily for me, God is always on my side, before that report came, that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…



"I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” he added.