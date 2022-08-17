How Col. Damoah boogied after calling SP a ‘small boy'

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col. Kwadwo Damoah, (RTD), dancing to Daddy Lumba’s hit track after responding to the Special Prosecutor's finding on Labaianca has emerged.



In the video, Col. Damoah showed off his dancing skills as he interacted with some Senior Customs Officers at a retreat in Kumasi with the song title ‘Menya Mpo’



This happened at the same event where Col. Damoa commented on the Special Prosecutor’s Office report that implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



Reacting to this, the customs boss said any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.



According to him, there have been some attempts by the Special Prosecutor to malign his image but those efforts will not work.



Col. Kwadwo Damoah further stated that he had received hint about the said report from the Special Prosecutor’s office, prior to its publication.



Based on this, he sent a warning to the Office of the SP to desist from any attempts to denigrate his hard-earned reputation because he will not succeed at it.







NYA/WA



