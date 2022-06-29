How Circle looks day after violent clashes during Arise Ghana demo

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Life and daily activities have returned to normalcy after the Ghana Police Service clashed with protesters of the Arise Ghana Demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



Remnants of the clash were visible in the area; from shattered glass, numerous stones, and dark floors resulting from the burning of tyres by the protesters could be seen despite the relative calm that has been restored to the area.



Pedestrians could be seen going about their normal duties – hawking and boarding hailing vehicles.



The first day of the protest saw the police open tear gas and fire rubber bullets into the crowd in an attempt to enforce a court order preventing protesters from using a route leading to the Jubilee House. Protesters, in retaliation, pelted stones and placards at the police officers. Leaders of the protest insisted they had filed an injunction against the court order and could move as they earlier planned.



Angry protestors vandalised a police vehicle which conveyed some police officers to the protest grounds.



The media became the aim of the protesters after some time with stones were hurled at journalists as they ran to shield themselves from the angry protesters.



The protest has moved to day two as numerous people thronged in to make a statement and protest the current economic crisis.



The second day of the protest is expected to take place at the El Wak sports stadium. Protesters will move from the stadium to parliament and present a petition.



