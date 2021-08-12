How Captain Smart escaped planned attack from Hopeson Adorye, other NPP members

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Hopeson Adorye alleges that Captain Smart campaigned against NPP ahead of the 2012 election petition



•He claims Captain Smart mobilized some market women in Kumasi to support John Mahama



•He revealed that he has planned with others to beat Captain Smart but his some how evaded the attack



Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye has revealed how he led a team to Kumasi to beat ace broadcaster Captain Smart for allegedly campaigning for John Mahama in 2013.



Speaking as panelist on Net2 TV's 'The Seat' program, Hopeson Adorye said he got wind of a plot by Captain Smart to mobilize some market women to support John Mahama during the 2012 election petition hearing.



Hopeson Adorye says efforts were made quickly to organize men to go and inflict pain on Captain Smart but for some reason Captain Smart escaped the planned attack.



Hopeson Adorye was responding to claims by Captain Smart that he is a lifelong member of the New Patriotic Party.



The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Kantamanso in the 2020 elections said Captain Smart should not hold himself as a member of the party.



He revealed that the only connection between the NPP and Captain Smart is his association with Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



“I want Captain Smart to stop calling himself as a member of the NPP. Before we went to court in 2013, Captain Smart was collecting ID cards of market women in Kumasi to make them support John Mahama at the Supreme Court.



“He was mobilizing the women to support Mahama. We were looking for him to beat him but somehow he managed to escape so he should stop calling himself as NDC member. Today, he calls himself an NPP member, what kind of lie is that,” he said.



Hopeson Adorye also revealed another instance where he believes Captain Smart made false claims on radio.



“He said 2016 Akufo-Addo called him to come and brief him on the presidential diary scandal, he is first class liar. I broke that story. I got that intel and made a statement. When did he become a member of the NPP. We got the information so we went to Kumasi to look for him but he was lucky we couldn’t find him” he said.



